Nokia 9 PureView tipped to arrive ahead of MWC 2019

The Nokia 9 PureView launch could be just a few weeks away, with a new leak regarding the five-camera handset suggesting it will be revealed before MWC 2019.

The huge mobile show - MWC 2019 - kicks off in Barcelona, Spain on February 25, and according to GizChina the firm behind the Android-toting Nokias (HMD Global) wants to launch its new flagship phone before the event gets underway, so it doesn't get lost in the noise.

We've already learned that Samsung will reveal its next flagship phone a few days before MWC starts, with the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch date set for February 20.

If the Nokia 9 PureView launch date follows suit, we'll be in for a busy end of the month.

Five rear cameras

The main talking point from all the Nokia 9 PureView rumors are the multiple mentions of the handset's penta-lens setup on its rear.

It's tipped to boast five rear cameras which means there will be a lot of focus on its photography potential, with the PureView name harking back to the 808 PureView and Lumia 1020, which both packed 41MP snappers.

According to this report the phone will also have a 5.9-inch 1440 x 2560 OLED screen, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, a 4,150mAh battery, 128GB of storage, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, wireless charging and IP68 water resistance.

Disappointingly it also lists the Snapdragon 845 chipset, which launched in 2017 and has been rumored for the phone before.

However, the new GizChina report adds that there will be a more powerful version of the handset launched later in the year, with a version using the Snapdragon 855 apparently landing in August.

We won't have long to wait to find out what the exact specs will be though, with the release just a few weeks away.

Via XDA Developers