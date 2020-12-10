New Star Wars movies announced – including Rogue Squadron for 2023

In a bumper presentation at the Disney Investor Day livestream, Disney just confirmed some new Star Wars movies. The big news is that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is making a theatrical movie called Rogue Squadron, which will release in late 2023.

Jenkins tweeted out the news:

Rogue Squadron will focus on the fighter pilots of the legendary squadron, who were previously the subject of a popular book series in the pre-Disney days of Star Wars.

In addition, Lucasfilm discussed Taika Waititi's previously announced Star Wars movie, which doesn't seem to have a release date yet. Jenkins' Rogue Squadron, then, will be the next theatrical release in a galaxy far, far away.

Another new film called A Droid Story is being made – this one is exclusively for Disney Plus. It's a collaboration between Lucasfilm's animation team and Industrial Light and Magic, and focuses on R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Lucasfilm Animation is teaming up with Lucasfilm’s visual effects team, Industrial Light & Magic, to develop a special @StarWars adventure film for @DisneyPlus, A Droid Story. This epic journey will introduce us to a new hero guided by R2-D2 and C-3PO.December 10, 2020

Star Wars bonanza

This is just the tip of the iceberg for Star Wars content announced today. On the TV show front, we learned about a new 'event' series around Lando Calrissian, as well as a series called The Acolyte from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland. We also learned about Star Wars: Visions, a series of short animated films from Japanese creators.

Liking The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney Plus? Good news: there will be two Mandalorian spin-offs: Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. So, Star Wars is only going to get bigger in the next few years – especially on Disney Plus.