New iPad Pro 2021 looking even more likely to land soon with a Mini LED display

There are two main rumors about the iPad Pro 2021. One is that it will land soon, while the other is that it will have a Mini LED screen, and a new piece of information supports both of those claims.

According to industry sources speaking to DigiTimes, Ennostar will begin producing Mini LED backlight units for Apple either at the end of the first quarter of the year (so by the end of March), or sometime in the second quarter.

While the article doesn’t specify what these Mini LED units will be used for, when it comes to Apple the bulk of the rumors around Mini LED say that it will make its way to the next iPad Pro model. And if mass production begins soon, as these sources claim, then that should mean we’ll see the slate before too long, which is also in line with previous leaks.

Coming soon, but maybe not in March

That said, some sources pointed to an announcement in March, which might be a bit too soon based on this latest production timetable.

Mini LED, for those who’ve missed the coverage up to now, is a type of backlight that would be used with an LCD screen. Apple’s current iPad range uses larger LEDs, but a switch to Mini LED would potentially allow for an improved contrast ratio, more accurate color reproduction, and lower power consumption.

So it could make for a significant upgrade, though possibly a short-lived one, because we’ve also heard that Apple might move to OLED for a subsequent model. For now though, all of this is just rumors, but hopefully we’ll get an official look at the iPad Pro 2021 soon and find out for sure what screen tech it features.

The iPad mini 6 could also be on the way

Via 9to5Mac