Moto X4 photos and specs shared by official distributor

Just yesterday some photos gave us a clear look at a phone believed to be the Moto X4, and today we can go one better with a pair of just as clear but far more official shots, as they have been shared by Motorola’s official Iranian distributor.

Posted on Instagram, the shots of the Moto X4 match what we’ve seen before, with a shiny black back and a dual-lens camera jutting out.

They don’t show the front of the phone, but one of the images includes marketing material, on which you can just about make out the X4’s specs.

Image 1 of 2 The Moto X4, pictured alongside marketing material which gives away the specs Image 2 of 2 A close look at the back of the Moto X4, including its dual-lens camera

Mid-range marvel

The spec includes a 5.2-inch 1080 x 1920 screen with a pixel density of 424 pixels per inch, a 2.2GHz octa-core (likely Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630) chipset, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, dual 12MP rear cameras, a 16MP front-facing camera, 32GB of storage and a 3,000mAh battery.

That all largely lines up with what we’ve heard before, and coming from a somewhat official channel - albeit one that’s seemingly jumped the gun – it’s likely accurate.

We should know for sure soon, as Motorola is holding an event on August 24, and with a distributor already sharing details of the Moto X4 it’s likely to be announced there.

After something higher-end? Check out the Moto Z2 Force

Via MotorolaFans and PhoneArena