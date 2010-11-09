Google search app for Windows Phone 7 arrives

Google has announced the Google Search app for Windows Phone 7 – meaning that there is an alternative to using Bing on the new handsets.

With Android phones offering a choice of search provider, it makes sense that Windows Phone 7 should do the same and to that end Google has now released an application.

"Searching with Google on your Windows Phone 7 device just got easier," blogged Jon Skeet and Nick Radicevic of the Google Mobile Team

Quick and convenient

"The Google Search app for Windows Phone 7 provides quick and convenient access to a rich set of search results, allowing you to search the web, images, local, news, and more.

"This initial release of the Google Search app includes several features that help you to search faster - suggestions appear automatically as you type, you can choose to repeat a query from your search history, and your current location is used to provide more relevant results."

The app is a free download from Microsoft's marketplace for Windows Phone 7, although the search giant did warn that it is not yet showing up in every market.