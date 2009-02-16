Dolby's latest surround sound tech for mobile

Dolby demoes latest surround sound tech on an LG Arena at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Audio specialist Dolby has unveiled details of its new Dolby Media Generator at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, as well as showing off a true mobile surround sound experience LG Arena (LG-KM900) mobile phone.

Dolby is demoing the ways in which its Dolby Media Generator encoder will complement Dolby Mobile to MWC attendees, providing what the company calls "a dual-ended solution to enhance mobile entertainment delivered over the air to mobile phones."

"We are committed to providing a more immersing experience to mobile entertainment consumers," says Rolf Schmitz, Marketing Director, Mobile, Dolby Laboratories.

"Dolby Mobile and Dolby Media Generator are intended to make mobile entertainment more compelling. These technologies are designed to work together, and can help the industry create products and services that will deliver a superior entertainment experience from content creation to content playback."



Dolby Media Generator

Dolby Media Generator uses "unique coding efficiencies that reduce files size and simultaneously deliver superb sound," according to the company.

It is described as a batch-processing software tool which will enable "the ingestion and management of content files for delivery over mobile networks."

It makes use of Dolby Pulse, "an audio codec that combines the efficiency of HE AAC with Dolby's renowned experience and capabilities for reliable, high-quality end-to-end software integrations."

As well as improving audio quality, Dolby Media Generator will also add metadata to help users find content on their phones.

"With Dolby Media Generator, we see a significant advance for delivery of exceptional media content over the air. The industry will be able to improve audio quality, reduce file sizes, enhance the consumer experience, and provide a branded solution that consumers recognize and value," said Dolby's Rolf Schmitz.

Dolby Mobile is currently available in 11 phones worldwide, including the LG ARENA, the LG Renoir, and nine models from Sharp in Japan market.