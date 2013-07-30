Vodafone nabs Australia's first Cat 4 tablet

While Telstrahas been touting itself as being the first to offer the Huawei Ascend P2 as Australia's first Category (Cat) 4 LTE smartphone, Vodafone has announced that it will soon have its own Cat 4 device to show off.

Starting from August 14, Vodafone customers will be able to get their hands on Huawei's MediaPad 10 Link 4G with Cat 4 LTE capabilities, which offers theoretical speeds of up to 150Mbps.

The MediaPad 10 Link 4G packs a 10.1 inch IPS LCD display powered by Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, a 6400mAh battery and a quad-core 1.5Ghz processor.

Vodafone will be offering the slate on its $35, $45 and $60 per month tablet plan, each over 24 months, with 2.5GB, 4GB and 8GB of data each month, respectively.

No more troubles

Don't know if you'll be able get the "theoretical speeds of 150Mbps" in your area? The telco has built its Cat 4 network on 2x 20MHz contiguous spectrum in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

Vodafone upgraded its 3G and 4G networks over the past year after a string of network troubles that left the telco with hundreds of customers leaving its service.

Vodafone's 4G services were switched on for users last month, the last of the big three telcos to do so, and by all accounts, the network looks to be handling itself well.