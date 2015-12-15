Officeworks and Amazon kindle their partnership

From today you'll be able to pick up Amazon Kindle devices from your local Officeworks branch.

Amazon Kindle has announced that Officeworks is now an official retailer for its products, and will stock a variety of Kindle devices.

These include the Kindle Voyage, which will be priced at $294, the Kindle Paperwhite for $174, and the plain old Kindle for $108.

Officeworks will also stock a range of Kindle accessories, including cases for anyone wanting to add a dash of colour to their reading device of choice.