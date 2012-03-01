In pictures: Huawei MediaPad 10 FHD

Looks promising, but we will have to wait and see

Two Huawei MediaPad 10 FHD tablets made the trip to MWC 2012 in Barcelona, but by the time we arrived at the booth there was just one – locked away in a display case after its brother was stolen.

Huawei obviously didn't want the second MediaPad 10 FHD to go walkies, so we were unable to get some hands on time with the tablet, instead having to settle for a couple of quick snaps from behind the glass.

On paper however the MediaPad 10 FHD is a tasty sounding proposition, packing a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 10.1-inch IPS HD (1920x1200) LCD display, 8MP rear-facing camera, 1.3MP front-facing camera, Wi-Fi, 3G and LTE connectivity and the latest version of Android Ice Cream Sandwich. And it's just 8.8mm thin - nice.

Huawei says the MediaPad 10 FHD will hit markets in Q2 of this year and we're keen to get our hands on one to find out what it can do.