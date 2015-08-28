Four reasons why a 14-inch Surface Pro 4 would be perfect for Windows 10

Windows 10 is about productivity, and Microsoft highlighted the different ways to multitask using Snap, a feature that has evolved since it debuted on Windows 7.

With Snap on Windows 10, there are even more ways to multitask. Now, you can snap legacy Win32 apps and new Store apps side by side, and you can run up to four apps simultaneously, one in each corner of the screen.

On a larger Surface Pro 4 screen, you'll be able to see and do more with the content in each window. Microsoft is leading the multitasking charge, but rivals are catching up. Samsung has implemented different ways to run multiple windows on its Android-powered Galaxy phones and tablets, and Apple is bringing the ability to run two apps side by side on iOS 9.

In fact, Apple's introduction of multitasking with iOS 9 at WWDC has spurred additional speculation that the feature would best be showcased on a large-format iPad Pro.

Microsoft has historically positioned the Surface Pro line as a tablet that comes with the productivity power of an Ultrabook, and a 14-inch Surface Pro 4 could further this vision. The first two Surface Pro tablets came with compact screens that many viewed as too cramped for serious multitasking and productivity.

It wasn't until the 12.1-inch Surface Pro 3 debuted that consumers started seriously looking at Microsoft's tablets. An even larger Surface Pro 4 will compete well with devices like the popular Dell XPS 13, Asus Zenbook UX305 and HP Spectre x360. Even Samsung's rumored to be going big with its next Windows slate.