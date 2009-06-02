Acer Aspire One Pro 531 unveiled

The Acer Aspire One Pro 531 - doesn't it look serious?

Acer has added a 'professional' netbook to its popular Aspire range – with the Acer Aspire One Pro 531 arriving.

Although it's ostensibly aimed at the business user, the Acer Apire One Pro 531 brings 'up to' 7.5 hours battery life and weighs in at just over a kilo.

Get things done

Some may suggest that Acer is running the risk of getting its non-Pro models labelled Amateur with its badging, but the company insists that hardcore workers are desperate for a 'second or third computer to be carried along at all times to get things done when it's needed'.

The keyboard is 89 per cent full size – which will come as a relief to the fat-fingered among you – and it, of course, brings 802.11b/g Wi-Fi, Ethernet and options of Bluetooth and 3G integration.

The screen is 10.1 inches in size and there is an integrated webcam for video conferencing – and not for doing a Dirty Den.