Microsoft Surface Phone release date, news and rumors

Update: New Surface Phone information suggests it might have a built-in projector, come in two models and go by the name Surface Mobile.

The Surface Phone is the stuff of smartphone legend, with rumors of the device dating back to 2012.

Since then it has popped in and out of the limelight, but just when we think it might be dead new leaks and rumors will emerge.

We still don’t know a huge amount about the Surface Phone, but we’ve collected all the up to date leaks and rumors below, along with our thoughts on what it needs if it's going to help Windows 10 Mobile break out from iOS and Android’s shadow.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Microsoft's next flagship smartphone

Microsoft's next flagship smartphone When is it out? Probably not before 2018

Probably not before 2018 What will it cost? It's sure to have a flagship price

There has been talk of the Surface Phone for years now, and while we’re still not 100% sure that it even exists, the rumors never seem to stop.

Throughout 2017 we kept seeing rumors that an announcement was around the corner, and yet we didn’t get even a hint of an actual release date. At this point we’re starting to think that Microsoft is just messing with us.

That might not actually be true though, the latest leak in a very long line of leaks, suggests that the long-rumored Surface Phone is in the final stage of testing. At least, according to a bit of code hidden within Windows 10.

Who knows when we’ll get our hands on the Surface Phone, but we hope it actually exists.

Microsoft Surface Phone screen

Hottest leaks:

A 5.5-inch QHD screen

ClearBlack AMOLED technology

Most rumors so far suggest the Surface Phone will have a 5.5-inch display, and the resolution could be 1440 x 2560 – though that leak came in 2015, so could be out of date.

That same dated rumor suggests it will have a ClearBlack AMOLED display. ClearBlack is a technology which reduces reflections, and has been used on some Lumia phones, while AMOLED is most famously used by Samsung, but has also appeared on Windows handsets such as the Microsoft Lumia 950, and typically delivers vivid colors with great contrast.

TechRadar’s take: Given that both AMOLED and ClearBlack have a history of use on Windows handsets their inclusion here wouldn’t be surprising, while many flagships have 5.5-inch 1440 x 2560 displays, so that too is believable.

Microsoft Surface Phone design

Hottest leaks:

A metal unibody

Don’t expect the colorful plastic that Lumia handsets are known for, as the only remotely recent Surface Phone design rumors suggest it could have an aluminum-magnesium unibody – so metal in other words.

TechRadar’s take: It’s too soon to have much confidence in design rumors, but it would make sense for Microsoft to launch a premium-looking handset, distinct from the Lumia line, so a metal unibody is very possible.

Microsoft Surface Phone camera and battery

Hottest leaks:

A 21MP camera

Very fast and wireless charging

Early camera rumors suggest a 21MP snapper on the back and an 8MP one on the front, but this leak is now quite dated (having emerged in late 2015), so if it was ever true it may not be any more.

We don’t know what the battery will be, but it’s rumored that the Surface Phone will use a Snapdragon 835 chipset, which supports Quick Charge 4.0 for supposedly 20% faster charging than the current Quick Charge 3.0 system on many flagship phones. Wireless charging has also been rumored.

TechRadar’s take: We’d expect a high-spec and high-quality camera on the Surface Phone, but don’t count on a 21MP one given the age of that rumor.

Microsoft Surface Phone OS and power

Hottest leaks:

A Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM

Up to 128GB of storage

Serious productivity skills

The Surface Phone is bound to run Windows 10 Mobile, given that it’s a Microsoft device, and it’s expected to run full desktop apps through Continuum – a feature that lets you connect phones to a display and use them like a computer.

In fact, we’ve heard that Microsoft wants the Surface Phone to be a real alternative to a computer, and for it to be both the best phone in the world for productivity, and also the most secure phone.

There could also be three different versions of the handset – a consumer model, a business model and a pro version. Elsewhere we've heard talk of two models, known as Surface Peking and Surface Slavonia, though with no information on how they differ.

As for the specs, there’s talk of 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 835 chipset, which was the main flagship chip of 2017, but now that 2017 has come and gone, we hope it gets a more modern CPU. Though earlier rumors pointed to Intel chips, which could give it more in common with a PC. We’ve also heard that it could come in 64GB and 128GB sizes.

TechRadar’s take: The Surface Phone is sure to have flagship specs, which, if it launches this year, likely would mean a Snapdragon 835 chip and 4 or 6GB of RAM. Though if multiple models launch some will presumably have different specs.

Microsoft Surface Phone other features

Hottest leaks:

A keyboard and stylus

A fingerprint scanner in the screen

A built-in projector

The Surface Phone could have a lot going for it beyond raw power. For one thing it may support accessories, like a keyboard and a stylus, which would certainly help with productivity.

Microsoft may also build a fingerprint scanner into the screen. That’s something we could also see on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 if rumors are to be believed, but in Microsoft’s case the company has patented exactly that idea.

If the Surface Phone does put a fingerprint scanner in the screen it could potentially have a smaller, slimmer body.

There's also talk of a projector, which could project a desktop display (for use with Continuum) onto any flat surface, likely using a stand of some kind to angle the projection. This is likely to generate a lot of heat though, as the same source says it will only be usable for "more than an hour".

TechRadar’s take: It would make sense for the Surface Phone to support accessories, given Microsoft’s rumored productivity push, but we wouldn’t count on seeing a fingerprint scanner in the screen, as patents often don’t turn into products.