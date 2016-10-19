LeEco's US debut is an outrageously large 85-inch TV

First impressions are everything these days, and that’s especially so if you’re a foreign hardware manufacturer breaking into the US market. To that end, LeEco, one of the largest Chinese hardware manufacturers, is coming out guns blazing.

One of the firm’s first announcements is an 85-inch 4K TV, the uMax85, which will support both types of HDR – Dolby Vision and HDR10 – and rock speakers that have been developed in cooperation with Harman Kardon.

The 85-inch monster is just one of four new TVs slated for release in the US as LeEco plans on bringing three different versions of its Super4 TV series stateside – the X43 Pro, X55 and the X65, all of which will support 4K.

The uMax85 is expected to retail for $4,999 (about £4,000/AU$6,500), which puts it up there alongside LG’s E6 and G6 OLED, Samsung’s KS9800 and Sony’s brand-new Z-Series in price.

Too rich for your blood? The Super4 series will retail at a much more attainable price point – the X43 Pro comes in at $649 (about £530/AU$840) while the X55 and X65 will retail for $899 (about £730/AU$1,165) and $1,399 (about £1,140/AU$1,800), respectively.

California 'streaming

Besides a lower-than-average sticker price, LeEco’s TVs will be the first (and so far only) place to watch LeEco Live – a new streaming service that plans on syndicating content from MGM, Lionsgate, Vice, Showtime, Sling and Magnolia Pictures, alongside traditional cable networks like Food Network, the History Channel, Esquire and A&E.

The announcement of the content platform came during LeEco’s press conference held in San Francisco, California on October 19 where it spent time talking up its connected platform.

LeEco held back pricing details for LeEco Live but, considering that the company used the words “disruptive pricing” 10+ times, it’s fair to assume that it will cost less than Netflix.