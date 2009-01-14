Yahoo appoints Bartz as new CEO

Yahoo has named the successor to Jerry Yang, with Carole Bartz appointed chief executive of the once great internet giant.

60-year-old Yang is a well known Silicon Valley stalwart, who has led Autodesk and been a senior figure with Sun Microsystems.

The appointment has already been described as 'safe' by analysts, although Bartz left her job at Autodesk in 2006, despite overseeing great growth in the company, to spend more time with her family.

Yang stepped down towards the end of 2008 after a deluge of criticism over the company's decision to fight off a takeover bid from Microsoft.

Undervalued?

Microsoft offered a staggering $47.5 billion for the company, and despite Yang's assertion that the deal undervalued Yahoo its value has declined steadily in the current financial climate.

Inevitably, despite Microsoft's steadfast insistence that the deal will not be renegotiated, Bartz's appointment will bring more talk of a renewed takeover of the company.

Despite its cash riches Microsoft has not been unaffected by the crunch, with jobs within some of its arms believed to be under threat.