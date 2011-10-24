Netflix UK launch set for 2012

Netflix is coming to the UK in the new year

Streaming media service Netflix is to launch in the UK and Ireland in early 2012.

It's pretty exciting news for fans of streaming content. The subscription service streams TV shows and films to multiple devices including games consoles, PCs, Macs, tablets and phones - there's even support for Netflix on Apple TV.

"Further details about the service, including pricing, content and supported devices, will be announced closer to launch," said Netflix in a short statement.

Major player

Many manufacturers talk up Netflix when they launch new products such as Smart TVs, Blu-ray players and set-top boxes, but the UK has, until now, been left out of the equation.

Netflix has been streaming to US members since 2007, adding Canada in 2010 and 43 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean in September 2011.

In the US the service costs £7.99 a month and the supported devices include Microsoft's Xbox 360, Nintendo's Wii and Sony's PS3 consoles; some Blu-ray disc players, Apple's iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, plus Apple TV and Google TV.

In all, more than 700 devices are supported.

You can sign up for email alerts about the service at Netflix.com.