Hey, Presto! Foxtel's Netflix rival launching March 13

Presto! Foxtel is actually trying to take on Netflix

Updated March 12, 2014: With Presto launching tomorrow, Foxtel has announced every new subscriber will be offered their first month for just $4.95 rather than the usual $19.95 per month charge.

The company also announced that starting from April 10, Presto customers will also have access to a new channel, Foxtel Movies Disney, which will include classic and contemporary Disney films, as well as Disney-Pixar titles.

Original article below...

Months after it was officially announced, Foxtel's movie streaming service Presto has finally been given a proper launch date.

From March 13, Australians will be able to stream Foxtel's complete suite of movie channels via PC, Mac and compatible iPads for $20 a month, with no lock in contract.

The service offers both a live stream of Foxtel Movies Premiere, Foxtel Movies Comedy, Foxtel Movies Romance, Foxtel Movies Thriller, Foxtel Movies Action, Foxtel Movies Family, and Foxtel Movies Masterpiece, as well as on demand movies from these channels.

Anyone want to Play?

Presto is being offered alongside Foxtel's other streaming service, Foxtel Play, which means that anyone hoping for a true Netflix experience of movies and TV shows is likely to be disappointed with the Presto lineup.

To counter this, Foxtel also announced today its plans to offer some special pricing on its movie package on Play, adding the Showcase channel for HBO programming at a discounted price.

Whether this appeases Game of Thrones fans disappointed by the pay TV operator's plans to block competitors like Quickflix and Apple TV streaming the program when season 4 launches in April, is yet to be seen.