Google hiring in new bid to take on Facebook

Google is on the hunt for a social media expert to head up its social strategy, a new job listing reveals this week.

Google has still to develop a social networking strategy that appeals to a mass market of casual users, following in the footsteps of recent successes such as Facebook and Twitter.

Google is late to social

GigaOm was first to obtain the Google letter which outlines the new role, stating: "This is a new and very strategic position, as Google knows it is late on this front and is appropriately humble about it.

"In Google's view, conceptually, there are two ways to tackle social, each impacting who may be successful in this senior post: 1) building an innovative offering specifically in this area; or 2) developing the capability and integrating social into Google's existing portfolio."

Google already has an array of social products from Orkut through to Google Buzz and the social search service Aardvark. Yet there is no clear social strategy, as yet.

You can see the full job listing online for the position of Director of Product Management, Social at Google right here.

Via Venturebeat