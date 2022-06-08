How to sign up for the Halo Infinite co-op beta

Audio player loading…

Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign has appeared on the horizon. The new game mode is expected to launch in August later this year, but some lucky players will have the opportunity to jump in early through a hands-on beta.

Developer 343 Industries announced the upcoming Halo Infinite playtest in a tweet (opens in new tab). If you’re signed up for the Halo Insider program, you’ll get the chance to play the game’s co-op update a month early and jump into its open world with a buddy in July.

The beta only extends to “network co-op”, though, so don’t expect to play split-screen. 343 Industries has said that Halo Infinite will support four-player online co-op when the mode rolls out in August, but local two-player co-op is expected to launch with Season 3 in November.

Halo Infinite’s campaign co-op has been a long time coming. It was absent when the game launched late last year, with 343 initially expecting to add the feature alongside the release of Halo Infinite Season 2. That didn’t happen, though, as the studio delayed the update to fine-tune its features. Hopefully, that means it will run super smoothly when it does finally rear its head.

(Image credit: 343 Industries/Microsoft)

How to join the Halo Infinite co-op beta?

If you want to jump into Halo Infinite’s campaign co-op early, you’ll need to join the Halo Insider program. It’s similar to Microsoft’s Xbox Insider scheme, letting participants test upcoming Halo services and game modes through hands-on playtests, and provide feedback to help shape the franchise.

Fortunately, signing up for the scheme is dead easy, just head to the Halo Insider website (opens in new tab) and click the big “Join Halo Insider” button. You’ll be asked to sign in through your Xbox account and select your Halo playtest preferences. Make sure to opt in to either “Console Flighting” or “PC Flighting” (or both), for the chance to take part in hands-on playtests.

If you’re signing up for console playtests, you’ll need to note down what console, controller, display, and audio system you’re using to play. If you’re opting in to the PC beta, meanwhile, you’ll need to share your hardware specs on the sign-up page. Don't worry, it walks you through how to do that.

However, even fully-fledged Halo Insider members aren’t guaranteed a place in Halo Infinite’s co-op playtest. You’ll only be considered for entry. To increase your chances of being picked, make sure your profile is up to date and accurate. For now, it’s best to sign up, sight tight, and hope the UNSC smiles upon you.