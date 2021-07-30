Trending

Horizon Forbidden West reportedly delayed until early 2022

The next big PS5 game Horizon Zero Dawn has reportedly been delayed

Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West has reportedly been delayed until the first quarter of 2022, according to a new Bloomberg report.

This would push the Horizon Forbidden West release date back from its previous window in late 2021, delaying another of the games Sony showcased for the PS5. While developer Guerrilla Games never gave a specific release date for the game, its executives previously suggested the game would come out this year, and the company tweeted in May that ‘development is on track.’ 

While GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb reported on his podcast that Sony was deliberating on whether to delay the game, Bloomberg’s source affirms that the publisher has indeed delayed it.

