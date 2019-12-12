Hold up: one of the best gaming SSDs is nearly half off on Amazon

SSD storage is getting cheaper, there are still drives that come out and absolutely blow the competition out of the water - and still cost an arm and a leg at launch price. Yet one of these juicy SSDs, the WD Black SN750, can be yours for nearly half off at Amazon.

Amazon is holding a sale for this hard drive just in time for the holidays, scoring you a 1TB WD Black SN750 for just $129 – a whopping $120 off the list price. If you're a PC gamer looking for a sick storage upgrade, this is 100% the one you need to go for.

WD Black SN750 | 1TB: $249 $129 at Amazon

The WD Black SN750 is without a doubt one of the best SSDs on the market for PC gamers, thanks to its jaw-dropping random read/write speeds. And now you can save a gargantuan $120 on this amazing gaming SSD at Amazon.View Deal

While it's not the fastest SSD we've ever tested – that honor goes to the Samsung 970 Pro – it gets really close. When it comes to sequential read speeds, it hits 3,459 MB/s, which is almost at the Samsung 970's 3,556 MB/s. However, because this SSD is designed with PC gaming in mind, the random read speeds – which reflect how PC game loading screens – blow the Samsung 970 Pro out of the water.

Basically, if you're a PC gamer, and you just want the fastest loading times, the WD Black SN750 is probably the best SSD for you. It's usually a very expensive drive, but this Holiday deal makes it a no-brainer. Now might be the time to make that SSD upgrade you've been waiting for.