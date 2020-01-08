Get the school holidays sorted with a Disney+ subscription

Finding shows and movies that'll keep the family entertained during the school holidays can be a tall order. With the recent arrival of Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand, however, that task just got a whole lot simpler.

The entire library of movies and shows on Disney+ is family friendly, so parents can count on it to keep kids safe from inappropriate content.

That makes Disney+ the ideal streaming service to satisfy your whole family these school holidays. Boasting a huge selection of TV shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and 20th Century Fox, Disney+ truly has something for everyone in your household.

At AU$8.99 a month or AU$89.99 a year, it’s one of the most affordable streaming services in Australia, in a landscape where rivals can cost up to AU$19.99 a month. Disney+ is incredible value too, allowing subscribers to stream 4K video on selected content and compatible devices on up to four devices simultaneously; on other platforms, that's something you only get with the most expensive.

Moreover, the entire library of movies and TV series on Disney+ can be saved locally and viewed offline with no expiry date, meaning the kids can download their favourite shows to their tablets or phones and stay busy on long car trips – something we imagine most parents will be happy about!

With hundreds of films and shows to choose from – both classic and new – it's easy to find something to watch on Disney+, but to steer you in the right direction, we've compiled our top five school-holiday picks below.

The Mandalorian

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Action packed and as cinematic as anything on the big screen, The Mandalorian is a show that's bound to make you ask, "Why did it take so long for a live action Star Wars series to get made?" While we can't say for sure, we have to imagine that Lucasfilm was just waiting for a service like Disney+ to make the whole endeavour something truly special. The series' titular Mandalorian is a lone gunslinger who makes a living by accepting bounties – and being extremely good at completing them. However, the usually-dependable bounty hunter's world is flipped upside down when he instead decides to save one of his targets from the shady people that hired him. Chances are you already know who this target is, but we won't spoil it for you if you're unaware. What we will say, however, is that he's likely to become one of your favourite characters in the entire Star Wars universe. This one's an absolute must watch for fans of Star Wars both young and old.

Seasons on Disney Plus: 1

The Simpsons

(Image credit: Fox)

The Simpsons is undeniably the greatest animated sitcom of all time, and now it's available to stream on SVOD in Australia for the very first time!! Join Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie as they get up to all sorts of crazy hijinx. These aren't just a few episodes, either – Disney+ is hosting 29 seasons, which amounts to hundreds of hours of Simpsons hilarity to snack on! And, as we mentioned earlier, every one of those episodes is available to download to your smart device for offline viewing.

Seasons on Disney Plus: 29

Home Alone

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

The premise of Home Alone is simple: an eight-year-old kid is accidentally left behind while his entire family goes on vacation, and finds himself fending off a couple of bumbling burglars with a series of comically over-the-top booby traps. In the wrong hands, this kind of material could've been insufferable. Instead, a delightfully playful and clever script by the late John Hughes (The Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller's Day Off) and spot-on direction from Chris Columbus (Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone) resulted in pure magic. Some of that magic surely comes down to the casting of Macaulay Culkin, who in spite of his young age managed to find the perfect balance of precociousness and heart that his lead character demanded. A perfect family film for the holidays, Home Alone is a Christmas classic.

Lady and the Tramp

(Image credit: Disney)

2019 was a big year for live-action versions of Disney films, with The Lion King, Aladdin and Dumbo offering new and spectacular big-screen interpretations of beloved classics. However, Disney somehow managed to save its most adorable live action re-imagining for the small screen with Lady and the Tramp. The updated version of this beautiful story once again follows a beloved house dog (Tessa Thompson) who meets and falls for a street mutt (Justin Theroux) with a heart of gold. It's a story that's just as heartwarming now as it was in the original animated film, which was released way back in 1955. A perfect family movie if ever there was one.

Frozen

(Image credit: Disney)

If you're a parent, chances are your kids are already obsessed with Frozen, the brilliant animated Disney film that's based on The Snow Queen by Hans Christian Andersen. If that's the case, they're going to love the ability to download Frozen in the Disney+ app and watch it over and over again on their smart devices! Featuring the now classic songs 'Let It Go' and 'Do You Want To Build A Snowman?', Frozen also flips fairytale traditions on their heads, teaching girls that they don't need dashing princes to come and rescue them, and that they can be the masters of their own destinies.

