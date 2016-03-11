Box art: These monster gaming machines dial up the eye candy
Introduction
The PC Gamer Weekender recently played host to the latest in cutting-edge hardware at London's Old Truman Brewery.
Techradar went behind the scenes to bring you a series of highlights direct from the show floor. It's often said that PC gamers are greens (for Nvidia) or reds (for AMD), but as the following pictures show, these monster rigs are every colour of rainbow.
Click ahead to check them out, along with other highlights direct from the show floor.
Forming a strategy
In the Sega zone, a gamer issues commands to his Dwarf Army in a pre-alpha version of Total War: Warhammer.
Say my name
Heisenberg makes an appearance in one of the many striking pieces of artwork for sale.
Blue steel
A gamer checks out the Scan 3XS Barracuda, a £10,000 (around $14,000 or AUS$19,000) rig designed for 4K gaming that houses three overclocked Nvidia GTX 980 Ti graphics cards.
Divine intervention
Swen Vincke, creative director and found of Larian Studios, spills the beans on upcoming RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2.
Beefy battlestation
Asus shows off the Hex Gear R40 Rog Edition gaming PC. Built by Hans Peder "p0pe" Sahl, it features an Asus ROG Maximus VIII Gene (Z170) motherboard, two Asus Strix 980 Ti DC3 GPUs configured in SLI, an Intel Core i5-6600K processor and 16GB of DDR4 RAM.
Pip pip
Vault Boy strikes a pose on two Fallout-themed tee-shirts.
League of legends
Two gamers take it in turns to show off their Rocket League skills.
Hot wheels
A motor head puts the pedal to the metal in the immersive iRacing Simulator.
X marks the spot
Julian Gollop, Snapshot Games CEO and creator of the X-COM series, explains the origins of UFO: Enemy Unknown, the first X-COM game from 1994.
Hardware help
A gamer picks up some PC building tips at one of the PC Gamer Weekender's interactive workshops.
Hat's magic
Gaming-themed hats inspired by games and movies line up along a shelf.
Legging it
One of Total War: Warhammer's many gigantic arachnids makes an unnanounced appearance.
World War Z
Gamers take a break from the show floor to team up and take down zombie hordes in Killing Floor 2.
Hadouken!
A canvas depicts a fight-ready Ryu from Capcom's Street Fighter series.
Clocking on
A boy captures Asus marketing manager Gareth Ogden in the moment as he delivers a workshop on software overclocking.
Pure power
Powered by two 6GB EVGA GeForce GTX 980 graphics cards, a 3XS BattleBox Cyclone whirrs in the background.