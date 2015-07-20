19 graphics cards that shaped the future of gaming

The graphics card is the most important part of any gaming PC. It's also one of the most expensive, which is why gamers today often remain loyal to one side - Nvidia or AMD.

The two companies have been battling it out to win hearts (and wallets) for the past 15 years. From Crossfire to CUDA, the ever-changing nature of the GPU has made for an epic (and often close fought) battle.

Nvidia and AMD haven't always been the industry's frontrunners - 3DFX, Matrox, Imagination, Intel and even lesser-known players (such as S3) played a large part in advancing GPU tech - but that's a story for another time.

With Nvidia's GeForce 980Ti and AMD's Fury X having entered the arena to do battle at the enthusiast end of the market, we're focusing on the graphics cards that helped today's top two powerhouses to where they are today. How many have you owned?