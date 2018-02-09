From July, Chrome will flag all unencrypted websites as ‘not secure’

Google’s fight for a more secure internet continues with the announcement that its Chrome 68 update – to be released in July this year – will see all unencrypted websites (HTTP sites) marked with a ‘not secure’ label.

The internet giant began rolling out the ‘not secure’ label with the release of Chrome 56, with all HTTP sites requiring a password or containing a payment field marked with the label. Chrome 62 saw any HTTP site opened in an Incognito Window named and shamed that way.

After these initial measures, Google says 81 of the top 100 websites on the internet now use HTTPS encryption, with over 78% of Chrome OS and Mac traffic and more than 68% on Android and Windows is secure.

Google hopes that this change will convince site owners to adopt HTTPS encryption, and the search giant is even offering up its own Lighthouse tools to make the migration easy.