Foxtel Play joins Telstra TV's impressive stable of streaming services

Rounding out its already impressive lineup of streaming and catch-up services, including Netflix , Stan and ABC iview , the Telstra TV media box is now able to stream Foxtel Play , Foxtel announced today.

The Foxtel Play app, which streams content in high definition, arrives just in time to replace Foxtel’s flagging Presto streaming service, which will be shut down at the end of the year .

In a bid to bring Presto’s subscribers over to its redesigned Foxtel Play service, the Pay TV company is offering current members access to Foxtel Play’s Pop and Movies tiers for $15 per month for the first three months, which equates to a saving of $60 over that period.

Play it again, Foxtel

This should please fans of HBO shows like Game of Thrones and Westworld, as their inclusion in the Pop tier means that each episode will be delivered direct from the US – something that the Presto app never offered.



According to Foxtel’s press release, the Foxtel Play app on Telstra TV features a brand new user interface modelled after the Foxtel iQ3 and Foxtel Go lay outs, and features improved search and discovery in order for customers to clearly distinguish between Foxtel’s live and on-demand programming.

The arrival of Foxtel Play on the Telstra TV is the company’s first big step towards giving customers more access to HD streaming content, with additional devices slated to offer the service at a higher resolution in the new year.