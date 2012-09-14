Apple hasn't abandoned physical video-out with Lightning

Apple's Lightning dock connector will be more versatile than we thought

Reports on Thursday that Apple was likely abandoning physical video-out options for the iPhone 5 and new iPod Touch's Lightning dock connector may have been slightly premature.

To be fair, Apple didn't give any indication otherwise - until Friday, that is.

An Apple spokesperson has set the record straight, saying that Lightning-to-HDMI and Lightning-to-VGA cables "will be available in the coming months."

That's going to be a huge relief for anyone who relies on their current iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad's video-out connection.

AirPlay and Apple TV aren't a requirement after all

Thursday's speculation came from the fact that video-out isn't listed among the possible functions of the just-revealed Lightning dock connector.

Current iOS devices can send video through their 30-pin dock connectors to HDMI, VGA, component, and standard AV cables.

But even the Lightning-to-30-pin adapters for the iPhone 5 and new iPod Touch explicitly state that they don't support video out.

That lead to reports that the devices would likely require Apple's AirPlay and an Apple TV to transmit video, something that's already possible (but not required) on current iOS devices.

Thankfully, Apple's statements today have proved that won't be the case.

How much will it cost?

Apple didn't reveal pricing info for the Lightning-to-HDMI or Lightning-to-VGA cables, though based on the costs of the other Lightning adapters they could be on the steep side.

The standard Lightning-to-USB docking cord will cost $19, while Lightning-to-30-pin adapters are $29, or $39 with an 8-inch cord.

For Europe, Apple has announced a Lightning-to-microUSB adapter for £15 or €19 to comply with European phone charging standards.

Meanwhile, Apple also revealed pricing for unlocked iPhone 5s: $649 for 16GB, $749 for 32GB, and $849 for 64GB.

