I can't believe you can now connect up to four 4K monitors to almost any laptop with this connector which is even compatible with Mac
First-to-market adapter with DisplayLink DL-7400
- Plugable USBC-7400H4 adapter supports four HDMI outputs and 90W power delivery
- Multi-display support for Windows, macOS, and Apple M4 laptops
- Quad 4K at 60Hz plus virtual 8K monitor via USB-C
Plugable, an American brand known for USB flash devices, has introduced the USBC-7400H4, a new graphics adapter which connects up to four 4K displays at 60Hz from a single USB-C port.
This is the first adapter to feature the DisplayLink DL-7400 chipset, providing extensive screen space for demanding workloads, making it one of the best docking stations in the market.
It works with both Windows and macOS, including base models of M1, M2, M3, and M4 MacBooks. It can also be paired with the best monitor for MacBook Pro or the best monitor for Mac Mini.
High-resolution output with integrated power delivery
The adapter also introduces a virtual 8K monitor powered through a single USB Type-C connection, allowing even Apple M4 laptops, which have limited built-in multi-display support, to create an extended workspace.
Unlike many competing adapters that are limited to 1080p resolution or fewer displays, this device supports multiple high-resolution screens via four HDMI outputs, enabling users to expand their display setup beyond what most business laptops natively support.
With 100W pass-through Power Delivery, the adapter allows users to charge their laptops while expanding their display setup, delivering 90W to the host. If external power isn’t needed, it can operate in a bus-powered mode, drawing power directly from the host computer.
The USBC-7400H4 is available from Plugable and Amazon for $124.95, with a 10% launch discount, and is also offered for bulk and business purchases through affiliate partners
