Sony cradle turns smartphones into in-car multimedia systems

Sony has announced the first ever smartphone cradle receiver, allowing multiple brands of smartphones to serve as in-dash touchscreens.

Sony's new XSP-N1BT is the world's first double-DIN Smartphone Cradle Receiver. It features a clamping system that holds a wide range of smartphones securely in the dash. Thus mounted, it becomes your in-car touchscreen for all things multimedia.

Via Sony's App Remote interface, the smartphone's touchscreen controls head-unit functions via Bluetooth (Android devices) or via USB (iPhone). App Remote also facilitates voice operation of both the head unit and the smartphone.

In-car smarts

What's more, thanks to its IR remote, the XSP-N1BT also does CD, USB and tuner source functionality even without a smartphone. The IR remote can also be utilized to select apps and head unit sources displayed on the App Remote menu screen.

The smartphone cradle receiver provides a charging capability via a compact USB cable. Sony's own Xperia smartphones charge wirelessly courtesy of a magnetic connector.

Sony's XAV-712HD sports smartphone interface mirroring

Sony also showed off a full range of new in-car clobber.

Highlights include headunits with NFC tech for one-touch Bluetooth syncing, including the Sony MEX-N4000BT, and another with HDMI and an MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link) port to mirror the display of the iPhone 5, 5s, 5c with the Lightning Digital A/V Adaptor, and the iPhone 4 and 4s with the 30-pin Digital A/V Adaptor and other equipped smartphones, dubbed the Sony XAV-712HD.

via evleaks