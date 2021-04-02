Huge Apple Arcade update: classic games and all-new must-plays join the service

Apple Arcade is adding over 30 new games to its service in its biggest expansion yet. From today the total number of games on the subscription platform will pass 180, and you can enjoy them all on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV devices.

Many of the new games are joining one of two categories that are also being added to Apple Arcade - Timeless Classics and App Store Greats. Timeless Classics will expand Apple Arcade's library of more traditional games like Chess and Backgammon, whereas App Store Greats will add some popular mobile favorites such as Fruit Ninja Classic and Monument Valley.

You won’t just be getting games you might have played before though. New Arcade Originals are also being added with Star Trek: Legends - an official team-based RPG - and NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition just two examples of what's being added.

We also can’t forget the highly anticipated Fantasian which launches today - the latest game from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi. All of these games and more can be enjoyed on Apple Arcade without ads or in-app purchases. You can play them all for yourself with a subscription that costs $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 a month and you’ll get a one-month free trial when you first sign up.

What games are being added to Apple Arcade?

With 30 new games to choose from, it can be hard to work out which to jump into first, but there are a few standout titles that you should definitely check out.

For fans of traditional games, Really Bad Chess is a fantastic app that mixes up a classic - by giving you random pieces. Chess masters can enjoy the challenge of having to win with eight rooks and 7 pawns, while beginners can enjoy playing without the need to learn intense strategies.

If you’d prefer something more modern, Monument Valley - the surreal puzzle game where you wander through impossible architecture - could be one for you. Cut the Rope is getting a 3D remaster and The Oregon Trail remake will let you relive a classic from your childhood.

Last but not least, Fantasian will give players a Final fantasy-style, turn-based RPG experience in a beautiful world made using real-life dioramas. This game looks stunning and we can’t wait to try it out for ourselves.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade is Apple’s answer to services like Google Play Pass and, to an extent, Xbox Game Pass. It’s a subscription platform that, for a monthly fee, gives you unlimited access to a library of games. It’s like the Netflix of App Store titles.

Once you’ve subscribed you’ll be able to download and play every App Store game that’s included on the platform, including some Arcade exclusive games you wouldn’t be able to play otherwise.

Currently, Apple Arcade is only available on Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV - so Android fans are unfortunately stuck with just what’s available on Play Pass. With now over 180 games to play, you’re almost guaranteed to find something you enjoy.