Assassin's Creed Shadows won't in fact require a constant internet connection

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows won't require an online connection at all times.

In a new X / Twitter post shared today (May 16), the publisher confirmed that although players will need an internet connection to install the next Assassin's Creed title, one isn't necessary for playing the game.

"We wanted to share some early information on the upcoming launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows, following some questions we've noticed in the community," Ubisoft said.

"Assassin's Creed Shadows will not require a mandatory connection at all times. An online connection will be needed to install the game, but you will be able to play the entire journey offline, and explore Japan without any online connection."

Although Ubisoft didn't mention it, the game is expected to receive a season pass and two post-launch expansions, which will presumably require an internet connection to install, too.

The clarification comes just one day after the the publisher released the first cinematic trailer for Assassin's Creed Shadows, which showcased the game's long-awaited Feudal Japan setting, alongside its official launch date of November 15.

The upcoming action-adventure game will also see the series revisit a two playable protagonists system. This time, players will get to play as Naoe, a shinobi and the fictional daughter of the famous historical ninja leader Fujibayashi Nagato, as well as the real-life historical figure Yasuke, a samurai of African origin who first arrived in the country in 1579.

We've also learned that Shadows will be open-world, which Ubisoft has said is roughly the same size of Origins, feature a new knockout mechanic that will allow an optional pacifist playthrough, as well as changing seasons that affect gameplay.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series , Xbox Series S, Amazon Luna, and PC. Pre-orders are currently available online.