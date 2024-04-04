Ubisoft confirms its Forward showcase will return this summer

Ubisoft has announced that its annual Forward event will return this summer.

In a recent post shared to X (formerly Twitter), the publisher confirmed that the Ubisoft Forward showcase will return for its second-ever event on June 10, 2024, in Los Angeles.

The event, which will also likely be live-streamed for those not in physical attendance, will occur during the same week as Summer Game Fest, set for June 7, as well as Day of the Devs: SGF Edition.

We're still waiting on other publishers, like Microsoft, to confirm their attendance, but fans should expect numerous other presentations to occupy the space left by E3 after it was permanently shut down last year.

Ubisoft hasn't offered any specific details as to what fans can expect from the showcase, but has said that there will be announcements regarding "updates and upcoming releases".

It’s back ✨Join us live from Los Angeles for #UbiForward on June 10 for updates and upcoming releases! pic.twitter.com/PevpR3rfvHApril 3, 2024 See more

In terms of those "upcoming releases", there's a possibility that Ubisoft will share the official release date for Massive Entertainment's upcoming third-person open-world role-playing game (RPG) Star Wars Outlaws.

The game was revealed last year alongside an official gameplay trailer and currently has a 2024 release window for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Despite recent rumors that the game had been delayed, Ubisoft reaffirmed that the game is still releasing this year, so Outlaws may yet receive a solid launch date and perhaps even a flashy new trailer.

It's not a Ubisoft event without some Assassin's Creed. Last year, the publisher showed off its latest mainline entry for the series Assassin's Creed Mirage, alongside other games like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. There's a chance that this year's event will finally showcase the next major title Assassin’s Creed Red (Codename Red) which was first announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022.

There's not much information in regards to release date, story, or even platforms, but we do know that the game will be set in the long-awaited setting of Japan. An earnings report suggested that Ubisoft is aiming to launch the game between April 2024 and March 2025, but we'll have to wait for confirmation.

Ubisoft also has Assassin’s Creed Infinity in the works, an upcoming game hub for the Assassin's Creed series, and described as a live-service platform that incorporates multiplayer. We're also waiting on an official release date for it.