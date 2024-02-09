Assassin's Creed Red set to launch before the end of March 2025 according to new earnings report

Assassin's Creed Codename Red is slated to launch before the end of Ubisoft's next financial year concludes in March 2025. This is according to an earnings report unveiled by CEO Yves Guillemot, which not only summarizes the company's sales over the last fiscal quarter but also announces its plans going forward.

Set in feudal Japan, Assassin's Creed Codename Red will be exploring new territory for Ubisoft's long-lived stealth-action franchise. According to the company's latest earnings report, Codename Red will be arriving as part of the lineup for fiscal year 2024-25, the extent of which "will be revealed in May" (via Eurogamer).

The report also included a statement from Guillemot: "Moving forward, we're gearing up for a very promising line-up for fiscal year 2025, including the upcoming release of Star Wars Outlaws in 2024 [...] as well as Assassin's Creed Codename Red, set in the long-awaited feudal Japan universe. We look forward to revealing the full extent of the creative capabilities of Ubisoft's teams."

Codename Red is being developed at Ubisoft Quebec, which also brought us the excellent Assassin's Creed Odyssey back in 2018.

With the gripping and well-paced Assassin's Creed Mirage now in the rear-view mirror, fans of the series will be looking to Codename Red for their next fix. However, whether or not Codename Red will follow in Odyssey's footsteps with something in the vein of an action role-playing game (RPG) or will echo Mirage's more minimalist, stealth-centric approach remains to be seen.

Assassin's Creed fans can also look forward to Codename Hexe and Codename Jade, two additional ongoing projects. Hexe is set in 16th-century Europe, while Codename Jade takes place in the third century BCE. It's also worth noting that Codename Jade is a free-to-play mobile offering made in collaboration with Tencent. Another project, Codename Invictus, is also in development and promises a multiplayer Assassin's Creed experience.

