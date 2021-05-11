Australian PC Awards 2021: full list of finalists announced

(Image credit: Future)

The time has come to look back at all that happened in the world of the PC through 2020, and reward the products and companies that excelled!

It’s the annual Australian PC Awards – and it’s underway right now.

The experts at TechRadar, APC, TechLife, PC Gamer, PC PowerPlay and T3 have combined forces to distill down such a huge year into a tight and very carefully considered group of standouts.

Below, we've collated a list of ripper finalists – PC companies, products and technologies that stand head and shoulders above the crowd. They cover every important area of the PC – both inside and outside the case (and even the case itself!).

Topping it off are our two extra-special awards:

Excellence Award: Presented to the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other in 2020.

Gold Award: For the best overall company operating in the PC space for 2020. This list includes every one of the finalists across all the other categories – and it is for you to decide which will win!

Cast your vote, have your opinion heard – and by doing so you'll also be in the running for a special Future Australia prize pack, including subscriptions to APC, TechLife and PC PowerPlay!

Voting closes on Monday, May 17 at 11:59pm AEST. For full competition Ts & Cs you can click right here.

All of the winners will be revealed in a very special video presentation that will be streamed across three exciting episodes, on the evenings of June 23, 24 and 25, 2021. The video presentation can be viewed right here on TechRadar – after you vote, be sure to accept the email prompt and we'll be in touch as we get closer to the event with the full details.

2020 was a remarkable year for many reasons – let’s cap it off with a proper acknowledgement of what shone the brightest in a period where the best of the best rose above the challenges and delivered the PC goodness we all love.

Onto the finalists!

Finalists: Best motherboard maker

Finalists: Best value motherboard

Finalists: Best premium motherboard

Finalists: Best video card maker

Finalists: Best value video card

Finalists: Best premium video card

Finalists: Best value CPU

Finalists: Best premium CPU

Finalists: Best internal storage maker

Finalists: Best external storage maker

Finalists: Best SOHO or home NAS

Finalists: Best value laptop or 2-in-1

Finalists: Best premium laptop or 2-in-1

Finalists: Best gaming laptop

Finalists: Best desktop PC builder

Finalists: Best memory maker

Finalists: Best cooling product

Finalists: Best monitor

Finalists: Best keyboard

Finalists: Best mouse

Finalists: Best gaming headset

Finalists: Best PC case

Finalists: Best router

Finalists: Best reseller

Finalists: Excellence Award

For the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other in 2020.

Finalists: Gold Award

For this very special Gold Award we turn to you to decide! Cast your vote here for the company that impressed you the most in 2019!