How to improve your password security with LastPass

Security experts often offer words of wisdom, such as: "Use a different password for every site" or "Make sure you don't use any dictionary words". But then they'll say contradictory things like: "a string of dictionary words is more secure than a random jumble of characters".

Those security experts don't want us to have an easy life, that much is clear. Seriously, though, your online security is important. Share passwords between sites and, if one of them happens to lose its password database to a hacker, your security across all those sites is compromised.

Remembering a host of long-winded passwords is difficult, though; do you write them all down in a book? If someone gets hold of that book, what then? It's much better to use a secure service, itself password protected, to manage the whole thing for you…