How to link and automate your online accounts

We’re all very busy, aren’t we? We’re overwhelmed with social media, with personal email, with work email, with all those backups and cloud storage and essential online services that make our increasingly web-based lives what they are. So what if there was a way to tie them all together?

Well, there is. IFTTT and Zapier are automation tools that can tie together and pass data between your social media accounts, your cloud storage, your email and beyond, whether you’re using mainstream services or more hardcore business software.

You can even automate tasks based on the state or location of particular hardware, and vice versa.