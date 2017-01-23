How to enable two-factor authentication on your iPhone or iPad

Two-factor authentication is an extra layer of security for your Apple ID. It means unauthorised people won't be able access your iTunes and iCloud data, even if they know your password.

This is done by sending a special six digit code to your phone or registered device, the first time you sign in to a new iPhone, iPad or iPhone.

In this guide, we'll explore how to make sure your iOS device is compatible and set up two-factor authentication. We will also show you how to make it work with non-Apple phones and older Apple devices.