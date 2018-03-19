You can now kill Tamagotchi on your phone

First teased all the way back in 2017, Bandai Namco’s My Tamagotchi Forever has now landed on iOS and Android devices.

Seizing on the current nostalgia for all things 90s, My Tamagotchi Forever brings back the tiny digital pets that were once so popular, but this time breaks them out of their tiny plastic eggs.

The basic concept is certainly similar to the classic Tamagotchi: start off with your baby Tamagotchi then raise it by feeding it, washing it, playing with it, putting it to bed and, yes, cleaning up its poo. So much poo.

A blast from the past

However, as you’d expect after 20 years, there are many changes. For one thing, these Tamagotchi are a lot more colorful and expressive and the way they evolve as they grow is dependent on how you take care of them. You can even customize their little Tamatown village and dress them up.

You don’t need to worry about keeping a constant eye on your pet lest it die a hungry death as it’s possible to turn on phone notifications. If they’re quite as needy as the originals, though, you’re going to look very popular.

There’s also an AR mode so that you can bring your Tamagotchi into the real world and take a picture of it. Our tiny 90s minds would have been blown.

In true mobile game fashion, though, there’s also plenty of microtransactions and advertisements and this is the thing that will feel most different from the three-button plastic egg affair that was the original.

You can gather coins and increase your level by completing mini-games, but you can also purchase them or unlock some by watching short advertisements.

My Tamagotchi Forever is now available on iOS and Android so if you’re in dire need of a nostalgia hit don some double denim and hit download.