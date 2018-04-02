Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival sale announced: Deals, discounts, combos and more

Xiaomi India has announced the Mi Fan Festival sale in India scheduled to be held from April 2 to April 6, offering its customers a range of deals, offers, combos and bundles. The company says that over Rs 40 lakhs are up for grabs in the form of coupons over the course of 5 days.

For starters, Xiaomi has announced a Musical.ly content wherein participants can win the Mi Mix 2. Xiaomi has another game as well called Xiaomi Galaxy, and players stand a chance to win a Redmi 5A in this game.

Apart from these offers, Xiaomi is also offering discounts, combos and 5 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards. Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers will also get a Mi Earphone for free at 12AM on April 6th.

How to participate in Mi Fan Festival sale

Participating in the Mi Fan Festival sale is straightforward.

For example, for discounts, you need to like the product, invite your friends to do the same, and once the product reaches a certain number of likes, Xiaomi will unlock the discount on that product.

Apart from that, Xiaomi is also offering coupons worth over Rs 40 lakhs, but for this, you will have to create a team with your friends and share the coupons with them.

Apart from these offers, buyers can also claim discounts on a range of Xiaomi products, including headphones, backpacks, VR headsets and more.

The Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival sale is now live and all the offers can be accessed here.