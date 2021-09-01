Xiaomi 11T could look a lot like another one of the best Xiaomi phones

With the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro due to get their official unveiling at a Xiaomi event on September 15, there are only a couple of weeks left to wait – and we've got some new, high-quality, unofficial renders of these handsets to help pass the time.

First up are renders of the Xiaomi 11T Pro from YouTube channel The Pixel (via @chunvn8888), apparently based on a real life sighting of the phone. Based on these images, we're getting a handset very similar to the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro in terms of design, which is fine with us.

We've got some clean lines, some nicely placed curves, and what seems to be a triple-lens rear camera on the back – you can see the mention of a main 108MP camera sensor etched on the housing itself, which is something that has been rumored for quite a while.

Remember the guy leaked the Xiaomi 11T Pro? Welp, he's back with a...that's right! High res renders based on what he saw in real life (to protect the source). Side fingerprint, glass metal sandwich design, triple 108MP cam.https://t.co/OfWA6hGeUT https://t.co/T4rE3KBXhJ pic.twitter.com/chNVmSLkD6August 31, 2021 See more

Keep on rendering

More renders, and possibly slightly more accurate renders, are provided by 91mobiles – this time it's the standard Xiaomi 11T that's on show, but we're expecting the two handsets to be very similar in terms of their aesthetics (the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro looks almost identical to the non-Pro model too).

According to this source, both the Xiaomi 11T and the Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available in colors labeled Meteorite Gray, Celestial Blue and Moonlight White, and we're getting two phones that will very closely follow the design lead of the Xiaomi 11X.

With the specs and the design of the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro now leaked, there's not much left for Xiaomi to unveil. Based on a tweet from well-known tipster @rquandt, there will be a physical launch event for the phones in Berlin – albeit just an audience watching a live stream, so perhaps that doesn't count.

Opinion: more of the same isn't always bad

The Google Pixel 6. (Image credit: Google)

The phrase "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" feels like it's been around since the dawn of human history, and it wouldn't have survived so long if there wasn't some truth in it – which brings us neatly to the Xiaomi 11T and the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

As you can see from the leaked renders we've linked to above, it doesn't look as though there's going to be a huge difference from previous Xiaomi handsets in terms of the design. That may disappoint some fans, but it's not necessarily something to be negative about.

We all like a good visual revamp, and when done well, the impact can be huge: take a look at the upcoming Google Pixel 6 phones, for example, which are going in a drastically new direction as far as the aesthetics of these flagship handsets are concerned. It's a look we like, and it was a redesign that was overdue.

However, if a smartphone design works well, there's no harm in keeping it for a couple of years – just look at the iPhone. It also means cheaper production costs, and hopefully lower prices for consumers, as manufacturers already have the necessary setup in place.