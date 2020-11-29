Xbox Series X controllers are at their best price yet for Cyber Monday

If you're after a good Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deal, these Xbox Series X controllers should do just the trick. You'll find a number of decently-sized discounts on the new Xbox gamepad in both the US and UK, with $20 / £10 price cuts making it a great time to shop for additional controllers.

The Xbox Wireless controller has dropped to just $39.99 at Microsoft for its Carbon Black and Robot White colorings – for a massive $20 discount. UK shoppers can also get one for just £44.99 at Microsoft after a £10 discount, or at Currys if you're looking at doing a bulk buy of Black Friday offers elsewhere.

More thrilling or out-there options like the Shock Blue editions are selling for slightly more, at $44.99 / £44.99, with other options to buy with a wireless adapter or USB-C cable (to charge while you play), but in all cases you're getting $20 / £10 off its previous RRP for eligible models.

The next-gen Xbox controller works across both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as well as old Xbox One consoles, and this is the first time it's seen a price cut since it came to market. If you buy a controller and wireless adapter, too, you'll be able to plug and play on Windows 10 PCs and Android devices – perfect if you're planning on signing up for the Xbox Cloud game streaming service at some point.

We don't expect these price cuts to be permanent, though – so if you've been lucky enough to nab an Xbox Series X console, or just plan to in the coming months, now is a great time to get a controller at a reduced price. (Keep in mind, too, that the console ships with one Xbox Wireless Controller in the box.)

Best Xbox Series X controller deals (US)

Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue: $64.99 $39.99 at Microsoft
Save $25

View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: $59.99 $39.99 at Microsoft
Save $20

View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black: $59.99 $39.99 at Microsoft
Save $20

View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Red: $64.99 $44.99 at Best Buy
Save $20

View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Gray/Green: $64.99 $44.99 at Microsoft
Save $20

View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Arctic Camo: $69.99 $49.99 at Microsoft
Save $20

View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10: $79.99 $59.99 at Microsoft
Save $20

View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10: $59.99 $39.99 at Microsoft
Save $20

View Deal

Best Xbox Series X controller deals (UK)

Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft
Save £10

View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft
Save £10

View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft
Save £10

View Deal

The Xbox Wireless Controller has seen some improvements over the years, but its most recent is the best yet. The Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S gamepad offers a more premium feel without the price tag, with improved tactile textures and refined geometry resulting in a more accessible and comfortable gaming experience. There's even a new share button to make it easier to capture and share in-game footage and media.

We wish the controller was capable of recharging without having to purchase an extra add-on, though. Read more in our Xbox Wireless Controller 2020 review, or check out more accessory deals below.

