Xbox One X patch for Halo 5 will be ready for the console's launch

Of all the Microsoft games receiving Xbox One X patches, Halo 5 is the one we've heard the least about recently.

However that hasn't prevented the patch from coming out in time for the new console's launch.

343 Industries has confirmed that the patch will be launching later today at 9:00 PT / 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT, well in advance of the console's official launch date on November 7.

So what does it do?

Unfortunately the patch isn't the most substantial of Xbox One X patches according to reports from the developer.

We know that the game will support higher resolution textures, and will render in 4K. However, due to the game's age it was apparently not possible to patch in HDR support.

Alongside the Xbox One X enhancements, the patch will also include a number of gameplay features including the return of Oddball modes, new weapon skins, new weapon tuning, and a host of other upgrades and fixes.

For more details, check out the blog post on Halo's official site. If you want to make sure you can get playing with the new enhancements as soon as you get the new console, it's actually possible to download the patch onto your existing Xbox One by turning on '4K game updates'. You can then transfer your data over to the new console using an external hard drive rather than having to re-download it all from Microsoft's servers.