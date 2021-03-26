New Xbox games: the biggest announcements from the indie showcase

The Xbox indie game showcase is live right now, and we're updating you live on all the biggest announcements as they happen.

Officially called /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox, the showcase is a collaboration between ID@Xbox (Microsoft's indie games program) and streaming platform Twitch and is set to feature 100 games, with new trailers and gameplay for more than 25 titles.

If you want to catch all the action live for yourself then check out our guide on how to watch the ID@Xbox live stream. We'll be updating this piece live with all the biggest announcements from the Xbox indie game showcase as they happen.

Exomecha

Xbox Indie Showcase kicked off with a new trailer ExoMecha, a free-to-play online competitive first-person shooter. The trailer gave us a closer look at the frantic, multiplayer gameplay and is giving us major Titanfall meets Pacific Rim vibes.

For Xbox Series X, the game will have a 4K high fidelity mode and a 120 fps mode. Exomecha will also feature crossplay, so you will be able to play with your friends from both Xbox One and PC. Releasing August 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

The Ascent

The Ascent got a new trailer, giving us a closer look at the top-down arcade shooter's gameplay. The Ascent is a solo and co-op action RPG set in a "cyberpunk world". In this game, mega-corporation The Ascent Group, a has collapsed, and chaos has ensued. You need to work out what happened and try to stop gangs and hostile corporations from taking over.

It's got some serious Cyberpunk 2077 vibes and is due to release in 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC (landing on Xbox Game Pass on day one)

Omno

We also got a look at gameplay for Omno, an exploration game that sees you gliding across expansive deserts, solving puzzles in a minimalist style world. Coming sometime in 2021 to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4 and Xbox Game Pass.

The Wild at Heart

We already knew about The Wild at Heart, but Microsoft finally confirmed the game will release on May 20, 2021 during the indie game showcase. This exploration title sees you gliding across expansive deserts, solving puzzles in a minimalist style world. Currently confirmed for Xbox One and PC.

Voidtrain

(Image credit: HypeTrain Digital)

If you like something a bit weird then Voidtrain may be for you. There's a lot going on in the new trailer for Voidtrain but this first-person shooter sees you traveling between dimensions on a super train of sorts, gathering resources to upgrade your train and build better weapons. Available in single player, or in online multiplayer with up to four people. Due to release in 2022.

Moonglow Bay

Set in Canada, Moonglow Bay sees you playing as a rookie angler, coping with death of your partner. Part fishing simulator part adventure game, Moonglow Bay sees you trying to uncover what happened to your partner while trying to help rebuild the dilapidated town. It looks like Minecraft mixed with The Touyrst, with a big ol' dash of Stardew Valley, plus there's drop-in-drop-out local-play so you can play with friends. Coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC (plus Xbox Game Pass) in 2021.

Art of Rally

Previously available on PC, Microsoft revealed Art of Rally is coming to Xbox consoles - though there's no official date. The colorful stylized racing game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass.

Developing...