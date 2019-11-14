Xbox Games Pass gets Rage 2, Witcher 3, and a whole load of Final Fantasy

Xbox Games Pass is expanding. On the eve of X019, the annual event for all things Xbox, the bigwigs at the gaming platform saw fit to announce a new fleet of titles coming to its subscription-based game library, Xbox Games Pass – with some already being available.

Subscribers can now play Avalanche Studios' wasteland shooter Rage 2, as well as the critically-acclaimed 3D puzzle game The Talos Principle, among others. And if they don't whet your appetite, there are over 40 other titles that have been announced for Xbox Games Pass in the coming year, from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt which, yes, is on basically everything these days) to episodes 4-5 of narrative adventure Life is Strange 2.

But perhaps the highlight is the sheer number of Final Fantasy games coming to the service – including Final Fantasy 7 (not the 7 remake), Final Fantasy 8: Remastered, and Final Fantasy 15, but there's a whole load of other FF titles making Xbox Games Pass a must-have choice for fans of the franchise.

There were already plenty of reasons to subscribe to the service, which gives access to over 100 Xbox One games for a monthly subscription fee of $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$10.95 – a price that the competing PlayStation Now service has recently matched.

Microsoft has also been pushing Xbox Games Pass with brand-new titles being available from day one, such as the tentpole shooter Gears 5 or Obsidian’s sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds.

We don't have exact release dates for most of the incoming games, though we know some will be coming before the year is out – and you can see the full list of announced games below.

The Outer Worlds is on Xbox Games Pass now (Image credit: Obsidian)

Xbox Games Pass: new titles available now

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (PC)

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Console, coming soon to PC)

Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition (PC)

LEGO: The Ninjago Movie Videogame (Console)

RAGE 2 (Console, coming soon to PC)

Remnant: From the Ashes (Console)

The Talos Principle (Console & PC)

Tracks: The Train Set Game (Console & PC)

Rage 2 is now on Xbox Games Pass (Image credit: Avalanche)

Xbox Games Pass: what's coming 2019-2020?

Some will land this side of 2020, some will land once we've entered the new year, but you can expect all of them within the coming months.

Carrion (Console & PC)

Cris Tales (Console & PC)

Cyber Shadow (Console & PC)

Darksiders III (Console & PC)

Double Kick Heroes (Console & PC)

Edge of Eternity (Console & PC)

Final Fantasy VII (Console & PC)

Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered (Console & PC)

Final Fantasy IX (Console & PC)

Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered (Console & PC)

Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered (Console & PC)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Console & PC)

Final Fantasy XIII (Console & PC)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console & PC)

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console & PC)

Final Fantasy XV (Console & PC)

Forager (Console & PC)

Haven (Console & PC)

It Lurks Below (Console & PC)

Levelhead (Console & PC)

Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4 & 5 (Console)

My Friend Pedro (Console/PC)

PHOGS (Console & PC)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Console & PC)

SkateBIRD (Console & PC)

Streets of Rage 4 (Console & PC)

Scourge Bringer (Console & PC)

Supraland (Console)

Tekken 7 (Console)

Touhou Luna Nights (Console & PC)

The Escapists 2 (Console)

The Red Lantern (Console)

The Red Strings Club (PC)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Console)

Vambrace: Cold Soul (Console & PC)

West of Dead (Console & PC)

The massive Final Fantasy 15 is incoming (Image credit: Square Enix)

Xbox Games Pass: titles definitely coming 2020

Titles certain to drop in 2020, most likely in the latter half of the year.

Bleeding Edge (Console & PC)

Grounded (Console & PC)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)

Minecraft Dungeons (Console & PC)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Console & PC)

Tell Me Why (Console & PC)

Wasteland 3 (Console & PC)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the sequel to one of the best Xbox exclusives (Image credit: Microsoft)

What's leaving Xbox Games Pass?

Alas, it's not all good news. If you were enjoying or looking forward to any of the games below, they'll be departing the service on November 30.