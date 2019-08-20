The world’s cheapest PC will set you back just $19.99

Gearbest has revealed it is selling the Q96 Home Smart TV box , an Android mini PC, for a mere $19.99 including free shipping from China to most countries.

That’s far less than even the cheapest Raspberry Pi device, and unlike this, it is a fully configured personal computer that can be used out of the box (assuming you have as spare keyboard, mouse and monitor or TV).

However the deal is only up for the next few days, so you'll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

Bargain

The device itself is easy to use, with a low learning curve thanks to the preloaded Android 8.1 OS.

It comes with a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB onboard storage and plenty of connectivity/expansion options: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, separate SDPIF and AV ports, four USB ports, an Ethernet port, a card reader and HDMI port that can (and does) deliver 4K content.

You even get a remote control and a HDMI cable thrown in for free, and the Q96 can even hardware decode 4K content, making it perfect as a budget streaming client.

At 120 x 120 x 25mm, you will be able to conceal or move it around with ease as well. Since it is compatible with Google Play and offers internet access, you should be able to use it with all the important Android productivity services ( G Suite , Office 365 ).