This week's super-hot reviews on TechRadar

It's pricey, but there's no way you can play the Razer Edge and not have fun

As North Korea plots to blow us all to nuclear smithereens, the TechRadar reviews squad has been beavering away to get everything tested before the end arrives.

This week's hottest product has to be the Razer Edge, the first bona fide gaming tablet to hit the shelves. It's not cheap, but it's a one of a kind so we can see it doing well.

We've also tested the incredible molecule-splitting PowerTrekk phone charger which juices your gadgets using just gypsy magic and a thimble of Einstein's tears.

Check out these things and everything else we've reviewed in the last seven days…

Razer Edge review

Yep, the Razer Edge is probably the first device that can legitimately call itself a gaming tablet. You only have to look at it to realise it's built from the ground up with gaming in mind. We reviewed the Razer Edge Pro, which has an i7 Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, a 2GB Nvidia GT 640M LE and the option of a 128GB or 256GB solid state drive. So it's a serious device with serious components, then. It's very expensive at £1000/$1500 but it's hard to pick one up, play some Dirt 3 and not enjoy yourself. The Edge wins poinst for fun factor, style and proving that you can have Plants vs Zombiesand Left 4 Dead 2 on the same tablet.

Huawei Ascend W1 review

It's had more leaks than a wicket canoe, but now the Ascend W1 is finally here and it's a thoroughly decent Windows Phone 8 handset.

Panasonic TX-L42E6B review

With its strikingly slender design, superb interface, solid online services and impressive picture quality, this is a suberb LED TV that offers excellent value for money.

Panasonic TX-L42DT65B review

The second screen era cometh with this slim LED TV's twin Freeview HD tuners, one of which can send a second TV channel straight to your tablet.

Monitor Audio Airstream WS100 review

If you've been looking for a great wireless music system without all the faff of Sonos, this is undoubtedly it.

