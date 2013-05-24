Rest easy, Microsoft: US imports of the Xbox 360 won't stop

Microsoft can end its week with a smile, though Google may need to check its heart rate.

For Microsoft, not only did it reveal the Xbox One to much (self-generated) fanfare, MS learned today that its eight-year-old console - the Xbox 360 - doesn't infringe on patents by Google-owned Motorola.

The verdict came down from the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), backing up a March ruling by an ITC judge. If the commission had found the 360 violated Moto patents pertaining to mobile communication and video display technologies, the ITC could have banned U.S. imports of the console.

"This is a win for Xbox customers and confirms our view that Google had no grounds to block our products," David Howard, Microsoft deputy general counsel, said in a statement picked up by the Wall Street Journal.

Whoa oh whoa

Not only did Google's subsidiary lose out on putting the fix on a popular piece of tech, it may have a U.S. regulatory agency breathing down its neck...again.

According to Bloomberg sources, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is considering opening a larger probe into whether the search giant uses its dominance in display advertising to an unfair advantage.

The investigation is in the early going and may lead to nothing, and Google may take solace in the fact that last time the FTC took it to task, it didn't get much more than a wrist slap.

The new look reportedly will center on whether Google funnels companies to its other services through its display ad service, which includes the sale of banner ads.

With the EU, Canada's Competition Bureau and now apparently the FTC giving it grief, Google's chieftains may need to sell a few more Glass to pay for its legal bills.