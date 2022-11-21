Wix gathers all its SEO tools onto one page

Audio player loading…

Wix has released a new SEO tool (opens in new tab) that it says will let users review and edit meta tags for each page, as well as URL slugs, indexability and open graph tags.

Available now, the update gives businesses the option to customize SEO-related elements such as structured data markups from one single settings page - the Wix dashboard.

Wix says its users can use the new SEO settings for main website pages and product pages, and are working on making it available for blogging sites (opens in new tab).

Over the last two years, Wix has focused heavily on advancing its SEO offering that’s attached to its popular website builder (opens in new tab) service.

This new tool is an addition to Wix’s suite of SEO-related releases, including its Site Inspection (opens in new tab) tool and Semrush integration (opens in new tab).

With the aim of giving its users the tool to compete on search engines, Wix says it has focused on making this new tool house SEO features on a single page on its Wix Editor. This will provide users with a full picture of all their meta tags, giving a better understanding of what needs improving and customizing.

“The SEO Settings tool helps users apply the same SEO logic to many pages at once,” Wix said in a written PDF emailed to TechRadar Pro.

“Instead of editing a single page’s settings, it allows users to customize the settings that apply to the whole section, folder or collection of pages, all at once. This way, users can create a systematic SEO strategy much quicker, and optimize their pages at scale. These basic settings include defaults meta tags for each page type, social preview, and more info about their pages’ structured data.”

TechRadar Pro has reached out to Wix to find out what sort of SEO pain points its users experienced that led to the development of the new update, but the company is yet to provide a response.