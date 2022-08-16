Wix update takes the pain and confusion out of SEO

New Wix update makes it easier for your website to rank high in Google Search results

Wix logo on orange background with spotlight effect
(Image credit: Wix)
Popular website builder (opens in new tab) Wix has upgraded its Site Inspection tool using Google’s new URL Inspection API to allow users to examine their entire website from the dashboard.

The upgrade means Wix (opens in new tab) users will have access to an overview of their website’s health, as well as suggested changes designed to improve their Google ranking.

Wix is the first CMS (opens in new tab) to release a built-in site inspection tool based on Google’s New API. 

Wix SEO mission 

Wix says it is expanding its SEO tools (opens in new tab) to provide full customization to help make complex SEO practices and features more accessible to all business owners.

The new feature is set to be added to the Wix SEO tools on the dashboard and will gradually be rolled out to all users.

Although Wix hasn’t set a definitive date for the rollout, once it’s complete, users will be able to click on “Inspect Site” to open and to start the inspection of all their site’s URLs at once.

“This new tool is an exciting addition to Wix’s suite of new releases that help Wix users have more advanced SEO features built into the platform to help them to easily grow their visibility in search engines,” wrote Wix in a blog post (opens in new tab).

“This new tool offers users an easy and accessible way to monitor and understand their sites’ issues and indexing status, as reported by Google Search Console. This allows a more approachable way to improve their sites’ technical health.”

An overview of each website’s technical health is available in Wix’s Highlights section, where the website builder provides full reports that list each URL indexing status and issues in simple language.

The company also provides users with Wix Knowledge Base (KB) Articles explaining each issue and the ways to solve them.

  • Most of the best web hosting (opens in new tab) and website builder providers offer SEO tools to help your site grow 
