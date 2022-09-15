Wix wants more portfolio websites created and quickly

Audio player loading…

Wix has launched a new portfolio website builder (opens in new tab) solution with customizable layouts to simplify the process of creating professional online collections.

Available now in multiple languages, Wix Portfolio lets users change the look of their site without having to go into each project page separately and update individually.

The new solution can be accessed through the Wix Owner App, where web designers can update and manage their portfolio websites.

Portfolio site builder upgrade

With Wix Portfolio, users who have already created their brand and are presenting their work on other channels, can sync existing portfolio projects created on external platforms, such as Dribbble, Instagram, DeviantArt and Google Photos.

Any updates made on the synced channels will then update on to the site made using Wix Portfolio.

“As a key offering, we recognized the need to expand on our existing portfolio offering to provide a more intuitive solution for users to create and display their work, and eventually build upon it to market themselves and monetize their work,” said Ronny Elkayam, SVP, Mobile, App Market & Strategic Products at Wix (opens in new tab).

“The process to create a portfolio, even the simplest of portfolios, can be challenging and with Wix Portfolio, users have more professional tools, and cutting-edge design features to quickly and easily create a beautiful portfolio.”

The new offering also allows users to add services and take bookings from the portfolio site they’ve created from the Wix dashboard, and has additional features such as font changes and navigation buttons.

Wix data suggests that roughly 40% of users are showcasing a portfolio page on their website. With that in mind, Wix says the new solution will help users focus less on the web design process, as the website builder (opens in new tab) continues to focus on increasing the speed in which users can create sites online.