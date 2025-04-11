The world's leading website builder just launched an AI-powered agent and it's designed to help grow your business

Wix introduced Astro, a new AI chatbot

The tool is designed to track and optimize websites, and more

It is available for English users right now

Wix, one of the best website builders on the market, has just launched a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) business assistant, designed to track and optimize websites, create new content, expand business, and more. The AI tool, called Astro, boasts “hundreds” of different skills and capabilities, with more being added every day.

“Astro seamlessly integrates powerful capabilities into a single interface, making it easier than ever for users to manage their businesses efficiently,” said Guy Sopher, Head of the AI Platform Group at Wix. “With this being the largest collection of skills we’ve ever incorporated into a single assistant at Wix, boasting hundreds of different skills and capabilities, with more added every day, Astro acts as a trusted guide, and provides real-time insights and personalized recommendations to help users optimize their sites.”

With Astro, users will be able to query and perform different business and back-office tasks through conversational input.

Available now

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Wix explained the different capabilities of the business assistant, including data-driven insights and optimization (users can track their site’s performance and analyze visitor behavior), content creation (users can generate and manage blogs, media, email marketing, and social copy), business expansions (by adding new products, exploring dropshipping options, and more), and seamless subscription and permission management (users can manage premium plans, personalized recommendations, and more).

At first, the tool will be available for Wix and Wix Studio users in English, with a “gradual” rollout for other languages.

The company also said that Astro will be the first in a series of agents planned to be rolled out to Wix users, “setting the stage for enhanced productivity and providing more opportunities to monetize and grow their businesses.”

Wix has been adding AI assistants to different parts of its offering for a while now, including the AI theme assistant, a virtual agent for customers, and the Business Launcher.

